Watch: Cavaliers Forward Evan Mobley Working On Key Phase Of His Game

The Cavs are hoping Mobley takes yet another leap under new head coach Kenny Atkinson

May 13, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) attempts a free throw against the Boston Celtics in the third quarter of game four of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports / David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Evan Mobley's evolution is one of the biggest motivations behind the Cleveland Cavaliers hiring Kenny Atkinson to fill their head coaching vacancy. 

The 23-year-old is already in the lab working to improve a key element of his game before Atkinson even gets his hands on him.

In a video making the rounds on social media, Mobley is seen practicing his dribbling. It's a welcomed sight for Cavs fans who are hoping the 2021 No. 3 overall pick can take his game to the next level in 2024-25.

Three years into his NBA career it's still unclear exactly what role Mobley should have in the Cavaliers offense. There was an obvious emphasis on trying to make him more a floor spacer last season, as he shot a career high 37% from beyond the arc. Still, due to injuries, Mobley never really had a chance to consistently work on that phase of his game and he largely continued doing his best work from the key.

It'll be up to Atkinson to figure out how best to utilize Mobley, but if he can become more of a ball-handler it could go a long way in the Cavs trying to run their offensive more through Mobley.

On top of the workout video, Mobley was also spotted this weekend at teammate Donovan Mitchell's Spida Elite Camp in Los Angeles. Mobley isn't alone, as an entire contingent of Cavaliers personnel have made an appearance at Mitchell's camp, including Atkinson and president of basketball operations Koby Altman. According to reports, there is hope that Cleveland will finalize a max extension with their star guard by the time the the new league year begins at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

