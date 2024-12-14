Promising Cavaliers Forward Goes Off In G League Appearance
The Cleveland Cavaliers have emerged as legit Finals contenders this season, and still have a solid young core they can count on for the future.
One player in that group is Luke Travers, who is in his rookie season with the Wine and Gold and is on the roster as a two-way player for the season. When he's not suiting up for the Cavaliers, he's leading their G League affiliate, Cleveland Charge.
Travers has only appeared in five NBA games but has been making a name for himself in his G League appearances.
In a recent appearance with the Charge, Travers posted his first-ever triple-double with 25 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists, representing his career high in points and assists.
This game perfectly depicts how well Travers has played with the G League all season. He is currently averaging 21.2 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 6.0 assists while shooting 25 percent from three and 57 percent from the floor.
The Charge may not get the big spotlight like the Cavs, but Travers has been silently improving and improving in just a short time.
Kenny Atkinson gave Travers an opportunity earlier this season when the Cavaliers faced several injuries to their forward position group. This chance clearly shows the promise they see in him.
Travers' path to playing time with the Cavaliers likely isn't with his offense; the Wine and Gold could desperately use his defense. Travers currently has a defensive rating of 106.9 in the G League.
As the season progresses, Cleveland will reportedly examine the trade market for another wing.
If nothing comes to fruition before the February 6 deadline, and Travers continues to show development, he could be an option to get serious minutes later this season.