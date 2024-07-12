Cleveland Cavaliers' Group For 2024 NBA Cup Revealed
The NBA’s In-Season Tournament, now known as the NBA Cup, will be back for a second year after a resounding success following its inaugural season.
Just like last year’s tournament, each team will be placed in a different group than their division for the first round of Group Play.
On Friday night, the NBA announced the different groups for the tournament and that the Cleveland Cavaliers would be in Group C.
The other teams in their group include:
Boston Celtics
Chicago Bulls
Atlanta Hawks
Washington Wizards
How did the Cavs get placed in this group? Well, each group around the league was randomly assigned based on every team’s conference and win-loss record from the previous regular season.
At first glance, the Cavaliers are easily the second-best team in this group. The Bulls and Wizards remain in a rebuild while the Hawks work to retool their roster after trading away Dejounte Murray earlier this offseason.
Obviously, the toughest team in the group is the Celtics, who are also the reining Finals Champions.
Perhaps the NBA Cup could be an early opportunity for the Cavs to get back at Boston, who knocked them out of last year’s postseason.
“Cup Nights” will once again take place on Tuesdays and Fridays in November. Group Play will begin on November 12 and last until December 3 this season. The semi-finals will be on December 14 with the Championship on December 15 in Las Vegas.