Cavaliers Have 'Good Problems' With Current Forward Depth
Kenny Atkinson has raved about the Cleveland Cavaliers' depth going back to training camp.
They've also needed those extra bodies because of the injuries that have accrued throughout the season.
Max Strus only made his season debut in mid-December after an ankle injury before the year began. Isaac Okoro has missed the last few weeks with a shoulder injury, and Dean Wade has been in and out of the lineup with various injuries.
At some point, everyone will be back and healthy, forcing the coaching staff to make some tough decisions. Will Okoro continue to be a starter? Will Strus come off the bench? Where does that leave Wade?
However, Kenny Atkinson elaborated on this ahead of Sunday night's matchup.
"I think to be determined. I mean, these are good problems to have. I think it'll work itself out, it usually does," said Cleveland's head coach.
Right now, yes, Atkinson is correct that these are good problems. This depth is one reason Cleveland has maintained a 70-win pace even with the injuries to its roster.
However, questions will remain about whether the Cavaliers will use some of this depth to make a trade for a more true small forward. Caris LeVert has already been the subject of some of these trade rumors.
A rotation rarely expands in the playoffs. Rather, it typically shrinks to seven or eight of the team's best players.
The Cavaliers could always stick with what has worked all season, or they could be aggressive with a trade. Time will only be a way to get the answer to this question.