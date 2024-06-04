Cavaliers Have Trade Interest In Pelicans Forward, Per Report
The Cleveland Cavaliers made it back to the playoffs last season and advanced to the Eastern Conference semi-finals this time.
While this was an improvement, there are still obvious holes and areas on their roster that need to be improved. One of those needs is acquiring another starting-caliber wing.
Hoops Wire has already identified one potential trade candidate for the Cavs and that would be New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram.
“A source told Hoops Wire that the Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers are interested in trading for Ingram, who will make $36 million next season,” wrote Ashish Mathur of Hoops Wire.
A trade involving Ingram could become a very real possibility at some point this offseason.
Will Guillory of The Athletic reported that the Pelicans are “unlikely to offer him a maximum deal this offseason” and he also suggests New Orleans’ “best way to add a significant piece is to move Ingram in a trade this summer.”
Ingram just wrapped up his eighth season in the NBA in which he averaged 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.7 assists a game while shooting 49 percent from the floor and 35 percent from three. He’s an obvious fit with Cleveland as a player who can play off-ball or create his own shot.
The Pelicans could demand a lot in a trade given Ingram’s solid track record in the NBA. He was the second overall pick in the 2016 draft, won Most Improved Player in 2020, and was named an All-Star in 2020.
Would giving up a core piece of the team be worth it for Cleveland to acquire this much-needed upgrade?