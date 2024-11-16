Cavaliers Head Coach Sets New Incredible NBA Record
The Kenny Atkinson era with the Cleveland Cavaliers is off to a better start than anyone could have imagined when he was hired at the end of June a few months back.
The Wine and Gold's 14-0 record set a new franchise record for the best start in franchise history, and it's officially now their longest winning streak at any point of the season too.
This start also makes Atkinson the only coach in NBA history to win their first 14 games with a new team. Lawrence Frank held the previous record with 13 straight wins with the New Jersey Nets at the beginning of the 2003-04 season.
Cleveland certainly had a work for this win. They started off the night with a historic 49-point first quarter but allowed the Bulls to climb back into the game and even take the lead in the second half.
It was Atkinson's halftime adjustments, especially on defense, which helped the Cavaliers come away with the 144-126 victory over the Chicago Bulls.
Everywhere you look, it feels like the Cavaliers are setting new records and making new history, both for their franchise and in NBA history.
While it's important to celebrate and acknowledge these achievements, this team knows it wants to be relevant at the end of the season, just as much as it does at the beginning of the year.
The more we see the Cavaliers compete on the floor, the clearer it is that Atkinson is the right coach to help Cleveland reach its goals.