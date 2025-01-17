Cleveland Cavaliers Hit With Reality Check In Loss To Thunder
Everything has come easy for the Cleveland Cavaliers so far this season.
Their biggest test came last Wednesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, but the Wine and Gold even won that game by a narrow margin.
The two teams met once again on Thursday night, but the final result was nothing like it was a week ago. The Thunder convincingly won the game, 134-114.
This blowout loss was nothing but a harsh reality check that the Cavaliers aren't invincible.
The final score doesn't do the Thunder's dominance justice. Oklahoma's offense was firing on all cylinders, and their biggest lead climbed to 42 points.
Their defense especially stood out as it smothered the Cavaliers. However, there was something Cleveland could have done to counter this.
Kenny Atkinson sounded the alarm on Cleveland's relaxed mindset coming out of halftime a few days ago.
However, the Cavaliers' loose attitude crept into the opening quarter of this game as the Thunder ramped up the intensity, with Cleveland having no true answers. This can be seen in the turnover discrepancy between the two sides.
The Cavaliers have done a solid job at protecting the ball this season, while grabbing their fair share of steals too. But that wasn't the case against the Thunder.
Cleveland committed 21 total turnovers in the game, with seven coming in the first quarter alone.
This was the difference maker in the game, fueling Oklahoma's 30-2 run in the first half. The Thunder scored 30 points in total off Cavalier miscues.
Many of these turnovers occurred early in the shot clock, and the Cavaliers weren't even able to get into their offense before the Thunder took the ball back down the court to score again.
The good news is that it's just one game. Watch whatever film is necessary, make whatever adjustments are needed, and move on.
The Cavaliers are still the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and are considered true Finals contenders this season.