Cavaliers Identified As A 'Best Fit' For Star Brooklyn Nets Forward
NBA's trade season is picking up, especially with a large group of players recently becoming trade-eligible.
One of the teams that could become active as they make a Finals push is the Cleveland Cavaliers. Even with their NBA-best 23-4 record, the Wine and Gold have some positions they could upgrade.
Thankfully, there will likely be some options the Cavaliers could trade for over the next two months.
The third-best player on his list is Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson. One team Vecenie identifies as a "best fit" for Johnson is the Cavaliers.
Johnson is currently averaging a career-high 18.5 points, grabbing 4.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists a game while shooting 48.4 percent from the floor and 43.3 percent from behind the arc.
Given his elite shooting and above-average defense, Johnson would be a great addition to Cleveland's roster for this season and for the team's long-term success.
This is not the first time Johnson has been connected to Cleveland.
Following Brooklyn's Mikal Bridges trade from last summer, there were multiple reports that the Cavaliers were interested in acquiring the Johnson in a trade as the Nets were clearly headed for a rebuild.
It makes sense for Cleveland to express interest in adding Johnson via a trade. They still need wing help and will reportedly monitor the market to upgrade there as the season progresses.
Will Johnson end up a member of the Wine and Gold before the season is over? Only time will answer that question. However, his potential fit on the Cavaliers is obviously tremendous.