Cleveland Cavaliers' Jaylon Tyson NBA 2K25 Ranking Revealed
The Cleveland Cavaliers had only one pick in the 2024 NBA Draft in June. With that selection, the Wine and Gold took Jaylon Tyson out of the University of California.
One of the most highly anticipated moments for these up-and-coming players is seeing their ranking in NBA 2K. The rankings were revealed on Friday afternoon, and Ceveland’s rookie has been given a 70 overall rating heading into the season.
14 other players from this rookie class received the same rating as Tyson, including LAL’s Dalton Knecht and ORL’s Tristan Da Silva (For reference, the highest-rated rookies are Zaccharie Risacher of the Atlanta Hawks and Alexandre Sarr of the Washington Wizards at 75.)
Tyson’s ranking is pretty much on par with everyone else's, but based on what we’ve already seen from him, he could certainly see that rating quickly rise.
Tyson appeared in all five of the Cavaliers’ Summer League games in June. He averaged 15.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 4.4 assists a game while shooting 58 percent from the floor and 40 percent from three. He demonstrated his ability to be a playmaker on offense and defense and had a near triple-double against the Los Angeles Lakers Summer League squad.
What Tyson showed in Las Vegas is consistent with what he did in college. In his final year at Cal, Tyson avered 19.6 points a night while shooting 46 percent from the floor and 36 percent from behind the arc.
2K regularly updates their rankings throughout the season, and it’ll be fun to see how Tyson progresses in his rookie year.