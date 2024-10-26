Kenny Atkinson Makes Bold Claim About This Cavaliers Player
The Cleveland Cavaliers have their star core of Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen. However, the supporting cast will be just as important if they want to be Finals contenders this season.
One of those role players who answered the call and provided extra depth for the Wine and Gold is Dean Wade, who has stepped into the starting lineup due to injuries.
Kenny Atkinson has loved what he's seen from Wade so far this year and made this bold claim following Friday night's win over the Detroit Pistons.
"What a find for the Cavs. That's going to go down as one of the great finds in the last 10 years. You know, undrafted, it's a beautiful story," said Atkinson.
Cleveland's coach saying Wade is one of the best finds of the last ten years is certainly a strong statement. Some other notable under-the-radar finds include Fred VanVleet and Robert Covington. But Wade certainly belongs in this group with the elite defense he brings to the floor when he's been healthy.
Wade went unselected following the 2019 NBA Draft. The Cavs quickly signed the forward to a two-way contract to bring him into their organization. From there, Wade proved the value he could provide on the floor and signed a contract extension, keeping him in Cleveland through the 2025-26 season.
We're only two games into the new season, but it's becoming clear that Wade will play a key role in helping the Cavaliers make a deep run this year.