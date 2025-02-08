Cavaliers Exec Delivers Bold Claim on Huge Trade Deadline Move
The Cleveland Cavaliers were able to get something done at the NBA trade deadline, swinging a deal with the Atlanta Hawks to acquire De'Andre Hunter.
It was definitely a nice pickup for the Cavaliers and should absolutely benefit them in their quest for a championship run.
Cleveland president Koby Altman discussed the trade this week and revealed a bold claim about the acquisition of Hunter.
"We got better," Altman told reporters on a Zoom call. "I don’t know how to quantify that. I can’t put that into percentages for you. All I know is we got size and length at the wing now that we can guard multiple positions, and [Hunter] has been a prolific scorer this year that you have to account for on the floor at all times. You get a true two-way wing that you add to this group and it makes us better.”
The Cavs traded Caris LeVert and other pieces back to the Hawks in the deal. LeVert was a critical part of the Cavaliers' success this season, so he will be missed.
But Hunter is definitely an upgrade.
The 27-year-old is averaging 19 points and 3.9 rebounds over 28.8 minutes per game on 46.1/39.3/85.8 shooting splits this season.
Hunter, who played his collegiate basketball at the University of Virginia, was originally selected by Atlanta with the fourth overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft.
The Philadelphia native hasn't exactly lived up to his lofty expectations, but he remains a very solid role player and fills a pretty big need for Cleveland.
Read More Cleveland Cavaliers Coverage
READ MORE: Cavaliers 'Insisted' on Keeping Vital Player in Hawks Trade Talks
READ MORE: Cavaliers Could Land Fascinating Big Man on Buyout Market
READ MORE: Cavaliers Considered Two Other Big Trades Before De'Andre Hunter
READ MORE: Cavaliers Wing Describes Trade Deadline's Impact on Team vs. Wizards
READ MORE: NBA Exec Drops Massive Take on Cavaliers' Big Deadline Trade