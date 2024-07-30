Cleveland Cavaliers Linked To Major Trade for Talented Wing Player
The Cleveland Cavaliers have had a very quiet offseason so far. Outside of extending both Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley to max contracts, they haven't made any sizable moves.
While the fans are getting restless and hoping to see the team make an impact move, they may not have to wait much longer.
A lot of rumors have connected them to a trade for Brandon Ingram, but that is seeming less and less likely. The Cavaliers don't want to trade Jarrett Allen, which is the main piece that the New Orleans Pelicans would want in return.
Another name has been suggested as a potential target for Cleveland.
An NBA writer has linked the Cavaliers as a potential trade destination for Toronto Raptors wing Bruce Brown.
Brown would be an excellent pickup for Cleveland. Apart from his championship experience during his time as a key role player for the Denver Nuggets, Brown is a top-notch two-way wing. That is exactly what the Cavaliers need.
Bringing in a player like Brown would give Cleveland another perimeter defender to stick on players like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. He is not known for his offense, but he's capable of scoring.
During the 2023-24 season split between the Raptors and Indiana Pacers, Brown averaged 10.8 points per game to go along with 4.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists.
He's not a player that would power the Cavaliers to the NBA Finals, but he would be an excellent role player. Adding championship level talent is always a good move to make.
Obviously, this is purely speculation at this point in time. However, it does seem likely that Toronto would be open to trading Brown if the right deal comes around. He does not fit their long-term mold.
Expect to see Cleveland look to make a move or two in the coming weeks. Isaac Okoro is also still a restricted free agent. The offseason isn't over just yet.