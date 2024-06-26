Cleveland Cavaliers Linked As Potential Bronny James Suitor in NBA Draft
The 2024 NBA Draft is just hours away from getting underway. With that in mind, the Cleveland Cavaliers are a team to keep a close eye on.
Many different scenarios have come up surrounding the Cavaliers. Could they look to trade up into the lottery? Might they even consider trading down?
Staying put with the No. 20 pick and making a selection is also a legitimate option.
Fans have been wondering, who could Cleveland be targeting with their pick? Bronny James might be a legitimate option and the Cavaliers have been connected as a potential suitor for him.
NBC Bay Area took a look at the top three potential landing spots for James. Cleveland was mentioned among those top three teams.
As for the other two teams, the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns were also named possible suitors.
James has been an interesting prospect to keep an eye on throughout the pre-draft process. He has impressed many NBA teams with his ability as a defender, but his offensive game could use some work.
During the 2023-24 college basketball season with the USC Trojans, James ended up playing in 25 games. He averaged just 4.8 points per game to go along with 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He shot 36.6 percent from the floor and 26.7 percent from the three-point line.
One big question about potentially drafting Bronny would be, does it help the Cavaliers have a shot to bring LeBron home as well?
The James father and son duo have shown interest in playing together at the NBA level. While LeBron may have cooled off on that hope, a return to Cleveland to play with Bronny would be an amazing story.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the Cavaliers end up doing in the first round of the NBA Draft tonight. Bronny James could be a legitimate target and could help entice The King to come back to Cleveland.
However, even if they can't get LeBron back, Bronny would excite the fan base and his potential would be intriguing to develop under new head coach Kenny Atkinson. It's certainly something to keep a close eye on.