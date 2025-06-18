Cavaliers Linked To Two Intriguing Players Ahead OF NBA Draft
The Cleveland Cavaliers may not have a top pick in the draft, but they still have an opportunity to add talent late in the draft with their two second-round picks.
Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman released his latest mock draft earlier this week and predicted the Cavaliers would select two players, one who could help the team right now and the other who could be a possible rotation member down the line.
Pick No. 49: Lachlan Olbrich (Illawarra, PF/C)
The first player Wasserman predicts the Cavaliers to select is Lachlan Olbrich, out of the NBL.
The 21-year-old is certainly more of a project player, but has shown a lot of potential as an international player. The big man averaged 8.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists last season while shooting 60 percent from the floor.
Cleveland needs more frontcourt depth throughout their organization, so adding a player such as Olbrich, who could be in the fold in the next few seasons, would be a wise move for the Cavaliers.
Pick No. 58: John Tonje (Wisconsin, SG)
Wasserman's mock draft has the Cavaliers selecting John Tonje out of Wisconsin with their second pick in the second round.
Unlike Olbrich, Tonje is a player who could help the Cavaliers right away and provide some guard depth.
The 24-year-old proved he could be a pure scorer during his collegiate career, averaging 19.6 as a Badger.
If the Cavaliers can secure a player with Tonje's skillset this late in the draft, the front office should absolutley look to select him and bring him into the organization.
