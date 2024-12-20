Cavaliers Forward Reflects On Lengthy Injury Absence
Max Strus isn't officially back from his ankle injury yet. However, it appears the Cleveland Cavaliers forward is nearing a return and is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Strus has been sidelined for the first 27 games of the regular season after suffering a sprained ankle before the year began.
Strus admitted that the toughest part of the injury wasn't the rehab, and it wasn't the physical pain either. Instead, he said it was "not being out there with the guys."
"It's not easy. Nine weeks is a very long time. It's been hard," explained Strus.
"There's definitely been dark days, but this is the best team, the best vibes that I've been around. So, these guys have made it easy - kept me involved and kept me around. Made sure to reach out at times when I needed it. It's been easy with this group for sure."
Strus outlined that one of the worst parts of not playing basketball for the last two months was his lack of competitiveness. This was a void that even video games couldn't fill during his absence.
"There hasn't been much [competition]. Every workout I've done, I've tried to make competitive because I need it. But yeah, I'm itching to get back for sure."
Once Strus is ready to be back on the floor, the best team in the NBA is waiting for him. Given his three-point shooting ability and fast-paced play, Strus will fit perfectly with this roster.