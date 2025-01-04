Cavaliers Mentioned As Possible Trade Destination For Trail Blazers Forward
Will the Cleveland Cavaliers be an active team leading up to the NBA's trade deadline? That's the question so many fans and analysts around the league want to know.
If they were to make a significant move, there is one player who could be an intriguing target.
Brett Seigel of Clutch Points recently linked the Cavaliers as a possible trade destination for Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant.
"Despite his long-term contract, the Cavs are a contending force that could immediately utilize Grant's talents. Cleveland held interest in the veteran previously and could be ready to pull the trigger on a big move in order to capitalize on their championship push," wrote Seigel.
The 30-year-old is averaging 15.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists while shooting 38.2 percent from the floor and 38.2 percent from behind the arc this season.
Grant was once considered a solid defensive player, but his defensive rating has slowly climbed throughout his career and is at 120 for this year.
In a perfect world, Grant would be an excellent addition to Cleveland's already dominant roster. However, putting together a trade package for him would be challenging.
Grant is in the second year of a five-year, $160 million extension, which could cause some complications in any potential trades.
The Cavaliers would almost certainly have to part ways with some combination of Caris LeVert, Georges Niang, Dean Wade, and Jaylon Tyson just for the money to even out.
Then there is the question of whether Cleveland would get any better parting ways with that much of their depth for a single player.
The Cavaliers should absolutely be at least exploring trade opportunities for players with a skill set similar to Grant's. However, his contract could make it very difficult for Cleveland to pull off a trade.