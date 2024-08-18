Cleveland Cavaliers Miss Out On Signing Olympic Standout Forward
The Cleveland Cavaliers still have roster spots to fill before training camp begins in just a few weeks.
Later last week, there were reports that the Wine and Gold could be interested in signing someone who had previous connections to new Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson. A lot of heads turned to the French Olympic team, which won Silver in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, given that Atkinson was an assistant coach on that squad.
One name that emerged as a potential candidate was Guerschon Yabusele, who was one of France’s best players and had previous NBA experience playing for the Boston Celtics from 2017-19. However, Cleveland will have to turn elsewhere as Shams Charania reported on Sunday afternoon that Yabusele “is nearing a deal” with the Philadelphia 76ers for next season.
As of now, the Cavs' only true big men are Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. Getting another power forward or center before training camp needs to be high on Koby Altman and the front office’s to-do list.
Yabusele would’ve been a great pick-up for the Cavs, given his breakout summer and Clevland’s lack of forwards on the roster. He averaged 14 points, 3.3 rebounds, and one assist while shooting 51 percent from the floor and 28.6 percent from behind the arc.
The Cavaliers signed JT Thor to a two-way contract on Saturday, which should help with the forward depth. However, Cleveland still needs to address the depth at this position group before the season starts.