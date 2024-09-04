The One Player The Cleveland Cavaliers Must Trade, Revealed
The Cleveland Cavaliers have not made any trades this offseason, which has led some to believe that they have been asleep at the wheel.
But there is still time for the Cavaliers to make a move, and Tony Pesta of Fear The Sword has revealed one player he feels Cleveland needs to trade: Caris LeVert.
There are various reasons why LeVert is a prime trade candidate.
First and foremost, LeVert is an expiring contract, making him a rather attractive asset. Rival teams would have no obligation to him beyond this season, which is always a nice bonus for clubs not looking to take on too much payroll.
Plus, the Cavs are probably not going to re-sign LeVert after handing out massive extensions to Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen this offseason.
Second, Pesta notes that LeVert has been very inconsistent with the Cavaliers, and with Cleveland having significant needs elsewhere, the Cavs may be better off parting ways with LeVert in order to address other areas.
LeVert is coming off of a 2023-24 campaign in which he played 68 games and averaged 14 points, 5.1 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals over 28.8 minutes a night on 42.1/32.5/76.6 shooting splits.
While the 30-year-old can score in bunches off the bench, he is not an efficient player, owning a lifetime true-shooting percentage of 52.8 percent. Given that the Cavaliers need more floor spacing, moving LeVert and bringing in a better perimeter shooter may be worth their while.
Cleveland initially acquired LeVert in a trade with the Indiana Pacers midway through the 2021-22 season. He has been a valuable member of the Cavs' rotation, but it may be time for the Cavaliers to ultimately part ways with the swingman.