Cleveland Cavaliers Must Trade for This Impact Forward
While the 2024 NBA offseason has been slow for the Cleveland Cavaliers, it is far from over. Trade rumors have begun heating up surrounding the team.
It has been reported that the Cavaliers are interested in a trade for Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson. They were also linked to Nets' forward Dorian Finney-Smith.
Finney-Smith is an interesting piece that could be exactly what Cleveland needs to target.
Standing in at 6-foot-7 and 220 pounds, Finney-Smith is the definition of a 3-and-D forward. He can defend against opposing forwards and make an impact on the offensive end of the court.
During the 2023-24 NBA season, Finney-Smith ended up averaging 8.5 points per game to go along with 4.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He shot 42.1 percent from the floor and knocked down 34.8 percent of his three-point attempts.
Why must the Cavaliers pursue a trade for Finney-Smith?
First and foremost, he's not going to cost as much as Johnson. He also can bring more to the defensive end of the floor than Johnson can.
During their playoff series against the Boston Celtics, Cleveland needed more defense. Finney-Smith would give them another capable body to go up against players like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
At 31 years old, Finney-Smith also brings valuable experience to the table. The Cavaliers are extremely talented, but they're also young. Adding more experience is a need as well.
From a contract perspective, Finney-Smith is on a good deal as well. He has the 2024-25 season on his deal and then has a player option on the 2025-26 campaign. Finney-Smith will make just over $14.9 million this season and then will get a little under $15.4 million next year.
His play on the court and his contract status fit what Cleveland should be looking to acquire.
Bringing in a defender that can also shoot and impact on the offensive end would be a huge addition.