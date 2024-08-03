Cleveland Cavaliers Named Possible Trade Suitor for Dynamic Scorer
The Cleveland Cavaliers have had a very quite NBA offseason thus far when it comes to acquiring outside talent. However, they have been very busy keeping their own talent.
So far, the Cavaliers have signed Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen to contract extensions. They have also been very vocal about their preference to keep guard Darius Garland rather than trade him in a blockbuster deal.
While Cleveland hasn't made any sizable moves to bring in outside talent to improve the team from last year, there is still a chance that they make a move or two.
SportsNaut has linked the Cavaliers as a top trade suitor for one dynamic scoring guard.
Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons has been rumored as a potential trade candidate. They had Cleveland on the list of teams who could look to acquire him.
Acquiring Simons would be intriguing, but SportsNaut has suggested that the Cavaliers trade Garland for Simons.
"The backcourt combo of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland has not worked out for the Cleveland Cavaliers. With Mitchell having signed a new long-term extension, the homegrown Cavs star seems like the odd man out. A deal swapping the two talented guards could be a beneficial fresh start for both players and teams."
During the 2023-24 NBA season with the Trail Blazers, Simons ended up playing in 46 games. He averaged 22.6 points per game to go along with 5.5 asssits and 3.6 rebounds. In addition to those averages, Simons shot 43.0 percent from the floor overall and knocked down 38.5 percent of his three-point attempts.
Those numbers would look nice alongside Mitchell.
Simons is just 25 years old and would fit the long-term picture for Cleveland. Moving on from Garland would be a tough decision, but Simons could be a better long-term fit for the Cavaliers.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the rest of the NBA offseason has in store for Cleveland. They could use a move or two and this one might be interesting. However, trading Garland just doesn't seem likely at this point in time.