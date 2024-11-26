Cavaliers Offense In Elite Company Early This Season
The Cleveland Cavaliers' start to the 2024-25 season has been full of broken records and franchise-setting moments.
During Cleveland's historic 15-game winning streak, they were blowing out teams left and right. Even after the Boston Celtics snapped that winning streak, the Cavaliers have still consistently won games and beat their opponents in dominant fashion.
If the season ended today, the Cavaliers would have a point differential of 12.39 points per game. That's significant because it would represent the largest margin of victory in NBA history.
Cleveland is also in some elite company with this current point differential.
The five teams that have finished with the best margin of victory have all reached the Finals in their respective seasons. Those teams include the Los Angeles Lakers (1972), Milwaukee Bucks (1971), Chicago Bulls (1996), Golden State Warriors (2017), and Boston Celtics (2024).
Can the Cavaliers actually keep this up all season?
Well, their offense has shown no signs of slowing down. They currently lead the NBA with 123.4 points per game and the best three-point percentage at 41.5.
The biggest question that remains is whether or not their defense will hold up to maintain this substantial margin of victory. This defensive focus is something that players and Kenny Atkinson have admitted following the last game that they need to be better at.
However, with everything Cleveland has accomplished so far, it's hard not to view them as a real threat to emerge from the Eastern Conference. This impressive offensive start further solidifies them as legitimate Finals contenders.