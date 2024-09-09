Cleveland Cavaliers Officially Bring Back Former NBA Champion
The Cleveland Cavaliers have officially resigned Center Tristan Thompson today, according to Cavs President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman.
According to multiple reports on Friday, Thompson was expected to sign a one-year deal with the team. However, the contract details are still unknown.
The former Texas Longhorns standout was selected fourth overall in the 2011 NBA Draft by the Cavaliers. He would spend his next nine seasons in the wine and gold, then would make his return to the team last year after taking a detour.
Thompson was a crucial piece in the Cavs' 2016 NBA championship run, where he started all 21 postseason games. Thompson averaged a double-double with 10.3 points per game and 10.1 rebounds per game in the Finals victory over the Golden State Warriors.
The veteran center is entering his 14th season in the NBA. Thompson may not offer the same production as he once did, but he served as one of the only experienced pieces on a young roster during the team’s playoff run in 2024. He appeared in 10 of the 13 postseason matchups in 2024, mostly attempting to provide rotational minutes for the injured Jarrett Allen.
Thompson likely plays a similar role with the team this year, as he still fights for bench minutes behind Allen and Evan Mobley. However, Thompson should provide a guiding voice in the locker room and on the court to help both young big men improve their game as the Cavs look to make another run in the playoffs this season.