Cleveland Cavaliers Officially Re-Sign Key Rotation Piece
Isaac Okoro is officially back on the Cleveland Cavaliers roster.
There were reports last Saturday that the two sides had reached an agreement, but the organization made that official on Tuesday with an announcement from Cleveland President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman at the team's practice facility.
The deal is repotadely worth $38 million over the next three seasons, with $33 million of that contract being guarenteed. There are also no options on the deal either.
Okoro's return to the Cavs was never a sure thing. The restricted free agent received a fair amount of interest from opposing teams, which needed more defenders, and felt that the 23-year-old fit their timeline, too.
Ice played in 69 games last season and average 9.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists while shooting 49 percent from the feild and 39 percent from behind the arc.
Whether he started or came off the bench, Cleveland heavily relied on Okoro's defense. He was constantly tasked with guarding the best players on the floor, no matter their position.
Okoro's return to the Cavs is more than just another re-signing. It's a message to the NBA and the fan base that Altman is confident that the core the organization has that he's built is enough to go on a deep playoff run. Obviously, new head coach Kenny Atkinson also plays into that.
Now that Cleveland's offseason moves are seemingly finished, it's time for the team to get to work and wrap up some unfinished business from a season ago.