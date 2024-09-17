Cavs Insider

Cleveland Cavaliers Officially Re-Sign Key Rotation Piece

The Cleveland Cavaliers announce the re-signing of Isaac Okoro.

Tommy Wild

Oct 10, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) brings the ball up the court against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Oct 10, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) brings the ball up the court against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
In this story:

Isaac Okoro is officially back on the Cleveland Cavaliers roster.

There were reports last Saturday that the two sides had reached an agreement, but the organization made that official on Tuesday with an announcement from Cleveland President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman at the team's practice facility.

The deal is repotadely worth $38 million over the next three seasons, with $33 million of that contract being guarenteed. There are also no options on the deal either.

Okoro's return to the Cavs was never a sure thing. The restricted free agent received a fair amount of interest from opposing teams, which needed more defenders, and felt that the 23-year-old fit their timeline, too.

Isaac Okoro shoots a three-pointer
Mar 6, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) shoots against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Ice played in 69 games last season and average 9.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists while shooting 49 percent from the feild and 39 percent from behind the arc.

Whether he started or came off the bench, Cleveland heavily relied on Okoro's defense. He was constantly tasked with guarding the best players on the floor, no matter their position.

Okoro's return to the Cavs is more than just another re-signing. It's a message to the NBA and the fan base that Altman is confident that the core the organization has that he's built is enough to go on a deep playoff run. Obviously, new head coach Kenny Atkinson also plays into that.

Now that Cleveland's offseason moves are seemingly finished, it's time for the team to get to work and wrap up some unfinished business from a season ago.

Published
Tommy Wild

TOMMY WILD

Home/News