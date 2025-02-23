Cleveland Cavaliers Officially Sign Veteran Forward
The Cleveland Cavaliers added to their already strong depth as Koby Altman officially announced on Sunday morning that the organization had signed veteran Javonte Green.
On Thursday night, news broke that the forward intended to sign with the Cavaliers after a buyout with the New Orleans Pelicans. However, it took a few days for that to become official.
Now, Green is a member of the Cavaliers, who are preparing for what will hopefully be a long and memorable playoff run this spring.
Green will wear No. 8 as a member of the Cavaliers.
It's still unclear exactly what Green's role will be with the Cavs. This season, he averaged 21.8 minutes per game and started 18 with the Pelicans.
However, with players such as De'Andre Hunter, Max Strus, Isaac Okoro, and Dean Wade playing in positions similar to his, it's unlikely he will see the same amount of playing time.
The 31-year-old does bring something valuable to this Cleveland team, though, and that's his defense.
Green has always been known as one of the better perimeter defenders in the NBA.
This season, he has a 118.3 defensive rating and averages 1.10 steals and 0.60 blocks per game. He has also recorded 14 multi-steal games and set a career-high with five steals in a game earlier this year.
Kenny Atkinson has stressed the importance of depth and versatility throughout the season.
Now, he's getting one more player to add to that equation as Cleveland's head coach starts to put together the Cavaliers' postseason game plan.
