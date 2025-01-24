Cavaliers May Find Perfect Match in Trade for Clippers' Veteran
The Cleveland Cavaliers don't exactly have a bevy of needs heading into the NBA trade deadline, but they definitely have a couple of areas they need to address.
One hole the Cavaliers should probably plug is their need for an extra wing defender, especially one that can guard some of the bigger wings and swingmen in the league.
Cleveland almost surely won't go for broke before the Feb. 6 deadline, but there are definitely some trade candidates out there that make sense.
One of them is Los Angeles Clippers forward P.J. Tucker, and Josh Cornelissen of King James Gospel feels that Tucker could be a potential fit for the Cavs.
Of course, that comes with a caveat.
While Cornelissen notes that Tucker was once one of the league's most versatile defenders, he also qualifies his statement by saying that the veteran is now 39 years old and has not played all season.
Perhaps a change of scenery could help Tucker?
The cost to acquire Tucker would obviously be minimal, so it may be a worthwhile move for the Cavaliers to pursue, especially if they don't plan on doing anything significant over the next couple of weeks.
Tucker is very experienced and absolutely has the ability to defend multiple positions, and he is also a decent floor spacer, as he shot 37.1 percent from three-point range last season.
There is a chance that Tucker has nothing left in the tank, which Cornelissen says is entirely possible. But if Cleveland is going bargain hunting, the journeyman may prove to be one of the best answers to its troubles.