Cavaliers Post Congratulations Message As Former Coach Takes Suns Job
Kenny Atkinson and the Cleveland Cavaliers have a void to fill on their staff heading into next season, as former Wine and Gold assistant Jordan Ott was announced as the next head coach of the Phoenix Suns.
With Ott's time with the organization officially coming to an end, the team congratulated him and said farewell with a classy social media post on Friday afternoon.
"Congratulations to Jordan Ott! Thank you for the time and energy you poured into the Cleveland Cavaliers organization," read the post.
Cleveland's cost was announced about an hour after the Suns officially named him the next head coach of their franchise.
Even though Ott will be a rookie head coach with the Suns, he has plenty of experience, and Cleveland will always be a part of his journey.
Ott only spent one season with the Cavaliers but had plenty of experience coaching the Atkinson, going back to their years as members of the Brooklyn Nets.
Between his time in Cleveland and Brooklyn, Ott was on the staff of the Los Angeles Lakers as an assistant.
Even though Atkinson is Cleveland's head coach, Ott still played an important role in the Cavaliers securing the best record in the Eastern Conference during the regular season.
Ott's presence, mind, and impact will be missed within the Cavaliers organization, but the opportunity and promotion to be Phoenix's head coach is one he had to take.
