Cavaliers Predicted To Select Elite Shooting Duo In Latest Mock Draft
The Cleveland Cavaliers will not have a first-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
The Utah Jazz will receive that selection from the Donovan Mitchell trade at the beginning of the 2022-23 season.
However, Wine and Gold will have a few second-round selections in the upcoming draft, and it's never too early to start considering possible options for the Cavaliers at those spots.
Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report released his latest mock draft and predicted the Cavaliers to take two intriguing players who specialize in scoring and shooting.
Pick 46: Xaivian Lee - Princeton
B/R's first prediction is the Cavaliers will select Princeton point guard Xaivian Lee with the 46th overall pick.
At this point in the draft, it's all about taking the best player available, and Lee does show some promise of being a quality NBA player both in his scoring and playmaking ability.
He's currently averaging 15.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.5 assists while shooting 44.4 percent from the floor and 41 percent from behind the arc.
Wasserman also notes that Lee is. "Shooting 41.0 percent from the year and averaging a career-best 5.5 assists, he's showing improvement in the key areas needed to give him a better chance at the next level."
Pick 59: Gabe Madsen - Utah
A team can never have too many three-point shooters. That's why the Cavaliers would be wise to select Gabe Madsen if he's still available in the second round.
Madsen is currently shooting 43 percent from behind the arc on 10.3 attempts a game.
Wasserman mentions that "He's been above 37.0 percent every season since arriving at Utah in 2021-22, and he's drilled 31 threes in just seven games to start. At 6'6", he also brings a bonus dimension of driving and tough finishing."
The Cavaliers are also looking to win now. Madson, being a fifth-year senior this season, could immediately contribute to the roster if selected by Cleveland.
Overall, both Lee and Madson make a lot of sense for the Cavaliers. But this is still just a mock draft, and a lot can change before next July's draft.