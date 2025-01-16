Cavaliers Predicted To Select Key Depth Pieces During 2025 Draft
The Cleveland Cavaliers may not have a ton of draft picks moving forward.
However, they can still find some solid talent later on, and the Wine and Gold have two second-round picks to work with in the upcoming draft.
Here's who Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report has the Cavaliers selecting in his latest mock draft.
Pick 48: Johni Broome - C
The Cavaliers need to think about their long-term frontcourt depth. Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen are elite players in this league, but Tristan Thompson's career is coming to an end, and he's far from the reliable big man he was in his prime.
Bleacher Report is predicting Cleveland will address that position and select Auburn center Johni Broome with the 48th pick in the draft.
The 22-year-old still has plenty of upside and is averaging 17.9 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 3.3 assists while averaging 54.7 percent from the floor.
If the Cavs believe Broome could offer quality minutes off the bench, he'd be an obvious selection at pick 48.
Pick 59: Payton Sandford - SF
Along with frontcourt depth, the Cavaliers also need to address their roster's lack of a true small forward. One possible answer to this void is Iowa star Payton Sandfort.
Wasserman notes that "Sandfort has had some big games and cold ones. The bar is higher this year after last year's breakout and NBA combine appearance. He hasn't shown any noticeable improvements, but at 6'8", 215 pounds, his shooting versatility and mechanics, plus IQ for secondary playmaking, should earn Sandfort a spot in second-round discussions."
Ideally, any forward the Cavs draft would be able to space the floor. Sandford is only shooting 36 percent from behind the arc.
However, if he can prove that he can develop a more reliable outside shot, Sandford could be an intriguing selection for Cleveland.