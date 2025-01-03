Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted To Win 2025 NBA Finals
We're approaching the halfway point of the NBA season, and the Cleveland Cavaliers continue to look like the best team in the league.
They may not have been heavy favorites to win the Finals when the season began, but the Wine and Gold certainly look like they could go all the way this June.
In fact, Sam Quinn of CBS Sports predicts that the Cavaliers will win the championship this season.
"I'm leaning Cleveland very slightly right now. Donovan Mitchell has a bit more playoff experience than Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Oklahoma City's health scares me a bit more. The Thunder are probably too patient for a big deadline upgrade. At least at this stage, Cleveland is set up for home-court advantage. There's not a wrong answer between them (or Boston, for that matter), but by the slimmest of margins, I think this is Cleveland's year," wrote Quinn.
Check out the rest of Quinn's prediction for 2025 in this CBS article.
It's hard to argue against Cleveland being a true Finals contender. They've beaten the teams they're supposed to and have passed every test thrown their way.
Most recently, those challenges have included road wins against the Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors, and Los Angeles Lakers, all in dominant fashion.
As well as Cleveland has played this regular season, Cavaliers superstar Donovan Mitchell knows that they will be judged on how far the team goes in the postseason.
If the Cavaliers can win the NBA Finals with their current roster, it would arguably be the greatest season the franchise has ever seen.