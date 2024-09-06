Cleveland Cavaliers Re-Sign Key Figure From 2016 Championship Team
The Cleveland Cavaliers are bringing back a fan favorite for the second straight year.
According to multiple reports, the Cavaliers inked a one-year deal with center Tristan Thompson to return to Cleveland for the 2024-25 campaign. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to share the news of Thompson's return.
The 33-year-old power forward was originally the No. 4 overall pick of the Cavaliers in 2011 and went on to spend the first nine seasons of his career donning the wine and gold. Thompson, of course, was a key figure in the franchise's run to it's first ever championship in 2016 averaging just under eight points and nine rebounds per game that season.
He eventually left the franchise in 2020, signing with the Boston Celtics where he spent one season. He has also had stops in Sacramento, Los Angeles, Indianapolis and Chicago, before making a return to Cleveland in 2023.
Throughout last season with the Cavs, Thompson added some crucial big man depth that the team sorely needed. With injuries to Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley at different points throughout the year, Thompson became a reliable fill-in option.
While Thompson certainly isn't the player he was during his hay-day with the Cavs when they appeared in four straight NBA Finals, he still contributed 3.3 points and nearly four rebounds per game last season under former coach J.B. Bickerstaff.
Thompson is considered a key voice in the locker room as well. How new head coach Kenny Atkinson utilizes Thompson remains to be seen.