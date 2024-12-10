Cavaliers Receive Massive Injury Update on Key Piece
The Cleveland Cavaliers are currently 21-4 and are still looking the part of being a championship contender.
After a blazing hot start to the 2024-25 NBA season, the Cavaliers have shown no signs of slowing down. In fact, they're about to get even more dangerous.
According to a report from Grant Afseth of The RG Media, sharpshooting wing Max Strus is expected to make his season debut on Friday against the Washington Wizards.
Strus has the potential to come in and be a major upgrade for the Cavaliers' offense. He is arguably the most pure shooter on the roster.
He has missed the entire season thus far due to an ankle injury.
During the 2023-24 NBA season, Strus ended up playing in 70 games for Cleveland. He averaged 12.2 points per game to go along with 4.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists. In addition to his averages, he shot 41.8 percent from the floor and 35.1 percent from three-point range.
With the way the Cavaliers have been playing under head coach Kenny Atkinson, Strus should be able to get a lot of open looks from three-point distance. He will also help take pressure off of players like Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland.
Opposing defenses will have to stay honest when it comes to Strus. They will have to pick their poison between stopping the drives of Mitchell and Garland or allowing Strus to get open looks.
Hopefully, he's able to come back strong and stay healthy for the rest of the season. Strus has the potential to be a major X-Factor for this team.
Thankfully, they'll have him back this week assuming all goes according to plan. He will add another layer to a team that has been showing very few weaknesses so far this season.