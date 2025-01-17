Cavaliers Reportedly Taking Bold Stance On Trade Deadline
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been one if not the best, team throughout the first half of the NBA season.
However, the front office will have to answer a tough question in the coming weeks: Should they make a blockbuster trade before the deadline?
Even though the Wine and Gold still have some areas on the roster that could be upgraded, the Cavaliers appear hesitant to make a deal.
According to a recent report from Marc Stein and Jake Fischer, Cleveland is answering the phone and listening to what other teams have to offer, but they're not too interested in breaking up their roster.
"Beyond its four mainstays, Cleveland is said to be listening to pitches but generally reluctant to do any sort of trade-deadline tinkering given how good the chemistry has been during the Atkinson Era," Stein and Fischer wrote.
The "mainstays" the duo of writers are referring to include Cleveladn's core four of Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen.
However, there are other intriguing trade candidates, such as Caris LeVert because of his expiring contract and Jaylon Tyson being a rookie with a positive upside.
It's understandable that the front office would be hesitant to break up something that's clearly working so well.
This current Cavaliers roster is a special group both on and off the floor. Their bond is evident, and it's one of the reasons they're on pace for a historically good record.
Time will tell if Cleveland ultimately makes a trade in the end. However, the Cavaliers have proved this season that they're capable of contending in the postseason with their current roster.