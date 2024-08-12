Cleveland Cavaliers Reveal 2024-25 Preseason Schedule
We’re in the middle of August, which means that the NBA season is just around the corner, and we’ll see Cleveland Cavaliers basketball back in action shortly.
The Cavaliers released their 2024-25 preseason schedule on Monday afternoon, and here’s how it’ll shake out for the Wine and Gold.
October 8 - vs. Chicago Bulls - 7:00 PM EST
October 10 - vs. Indiana Pacers - 7:00 PM EST
October 16 - @Detroit Pistons - 7:00 PM EST
October 18 - @Chicago Bulls - 8:00 PM EST
While these games technically don’t count toward either team’s record, fans will certainly be desperate to see what Kenny Atkinson’s offense will look like against other NBA opponents. Fans will also be eager to see Cleveland take on the Detroit Pistons, with former Cavalier head coach J.B. Bickerstaff taking over the Pistons for Monty Williams.
It’s rare that the team’s starters play in all four of the regular season games, but this is a great opportunity for players seeking an NBA or two-way contract to show their value. It’s also a perfect time to get draft picks up to speed with the pace of the NBA. With that being said, Cleveland’s first-round pick, Jaylon Tyson, could see a lot of action in these four matchups.
There’s a lot of anticipation for the Cavaliers’ upcoming season, and that all starts with how the team gets ready for the year during these first four games.
Cleveland's full regular season schedule will be announced at a later date.