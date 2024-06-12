Cleveland Cavaliers Reveal Bold Trade Stance On Darius Garland
For quite some time now, Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland has heard his name being thrown around in trade rumors. While nothing has come of the rumors, they are still tiring to hear.
Heading into the NBA offseason, Garland is sure to hear his name in trade rumors even more. That being said, it doesn't appear that the team has any interest in moving on from him.
According to a report from ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst, the Cavaliers have made teams around the league believe that the 24-year-old point guard will not be available this offseason.
"There are now teams that are sort of backing off, saying well maybe Garland is not gonna be available."
Back in May, president of basketball operations Koby Altman stated that he believes in the starting back-court of Garland and Donovan Mitchell. That quote seems to be sticking with teams that may have interest in a trade for the young guard.
During the 2023-24 NBA season with Cleveland, Garland put together another solid year. He averaged 18.0 points per game to go along with 6.5 assists and 2.7 rebounds. Garland shot 44.6 percent from the floor overall and knocked down 37.1 percent of his three-point attempts.
While the Cavaliers would love to see Garland take another step in his development next year, they're clearly very happy with what they've seen from him. They believe that he can be a key piece in getting the franchise back into championship contention.
Anything can happen in the business of the NBA. Cleveland could change their mind if the right deal presents itself. But, for now, it appears that Garland will not be going anywhere during the offseason.
The Cavaliers will need to find ways to get aggressive and improve their roster around Mitchell. Some of that improvement will come from development from players like Garland and Evan Mobley. There will be opportunities in free agency and on the trade market to add talent.
Expect to see Cleveland get to work this offseason and aggressively look to build a championship contender. Keeping that in mind, it appears that their offseason work will not include a Garland trade.