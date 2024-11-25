Cavaliers Rookie Guard Can Help Team In This Crucial Area
Jaylon Tyson wasn't among the top prospects heading into the 2024 NBA Draft. But once you've been selected and reached the NBA, the only thing that matters is how you perform and help your team win.
The Cleveland Cavaliers saw this potential in Tyson, so they selected him with the 20th overall pick last July.
Tyson hasn't been able to crack Cleveland's nightly rotation, but he's watching his role increase with the number of injuries the Cavaliers are currently navigating.
"I went back to training camp in September, and he was outstanding like you could argue a top-five player in the gym. I kept telling Koby [Altman], 'This guy's going to help us win some games,'" said Kenny Atkinson ahead of Sunday's game.
Tyson started for the Cavaliers last Wednesday and scored 16 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, dished out seven assists, and recorded two steals.
Atkinson believes there are a few areas in particular in which Tyson can be a difference-maker and help the team when he's on the floor.
"Just kind of like all of the dirty work. I think [against the New Orleans Pelicans], we were in the 99th percentile in offensive rebounding. I'm like, 'I wonder why that is.' Oh, Jaylon was in there," said Cleveland's coach.
"We struggle in that area. He can help in that area. And any defensive rebounds, too, which is important. He's a really good cutter, and he's not afraid to let it fly."
All of this "dirty work," as Cleveland's head coach calls it, isn't flashy or ends up on highlight reels. But it's still important and leads to a winning brand of basketball.
Tyson understands this, and it appears he's embracing that role with the Cavaliers.
Atkinson continued, "He's one of these guys that comes into the league, and he just understands, 'I am a role player. I'm going to do all of those things. I know that's what's going to get me on the court.'"