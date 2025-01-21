Encouraging Cavaliers Rookie 'Gaining More Trust' With Team
The Cleveland Cavaliers already have one of the deeper rotations in the NBA.
This depth has helped the Wine and Gold establish themselves as one of the best teams in the NBA. However, it's also made it tough for young players such as Jaylon Tyson, Cleveland's first-round pick in the 2024 draft, to find playing time.
Tyson may not be in the team's everyday rotation, but he has certainly impressed when given extended minutes.
Kenny Atkinson revealed that the rookie is gaining more trust with the team and could join the rotation on nights when some of their other key players are unavailable.
"I think I said that earlier. Don't be surprised if this guy ends up in the rotation. I think now, we got guys out, very easily could be in the rotation depending who's available," said Atkinson following Cleveland's win ove the Phoenix Suns.
"He's gaining more trust, and like I said, he looks better when we got a few veterans [on the floor with him.] We've got to put him in the best position to succeed. But if we get our lineups right, he's kind of fits that perfect role player character that can help us."
With Isaac Okoro and Evan Mobley both out due to injuries against the Suns, Tyson stepped up and played 15 minutes in the Cavaliers' victory.
The rookie scored 10 points, grabbed five rebounds, and dished out two assists while shooting an efficient 75 percent (3-for-4) from the floor.
Tyson has always been known as a player who can do a little bit of everything, and he continues to demonstrate that when given the opportunity.
While Tyson could be a rotation option when the Cavaliers are injured, it's hard to envision him finding playing time when this roster is healthy. Cleveland just has too many players with similar playstyles to him.
That said, Tyson clearly has potential as an NBA role player and is a luxury depth piece for Atkinson and the Cavaliers.