Cleveland Cavaliers Select Jaylon Tyson with No. 20 Pick in 2024 NBA Draft
Coming into the 2024 NBA Draft, the Cleveland Cavaliers were looking to add an impact piece in the first round at No. 20 overall. After falling to the Boston Celtics in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, they're looking to re-tool and add more talent around Donovan Mitchell and the rest of the core.
With the No. 20 pick, the Cavaliers decided to select California forward Jaylon Tyson.
Tyson, a 6-foot-6 and 215-pound forward, is an intriguing pick for Cleveland. He is a capable defender and is able to get to the rim and finish strong.
During the 2023-24 college basketball season with the Golden Bears, Tyson ended up averaging 19.6 points per game to go along with 6.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.2 steals. He shot 46.5 percent from the floor overall and knocked down 36 percent of his three-point attempts as well.
Looking at the current makeup of the roster, Cleveland has to feel good about its chances. Mitchell is a bonafide franchise cornerstone, while both Evan Mobley and Darius Garland still have plenty of room to grow.
If the front office can put together a few more moves this offseason to improve roster depth, the Cavaliers are going to be a contender in the Eastern Conference.
Now, the question remains, can Cleveland find a way to get into the second round to add another young piece?
According to a report from Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor, the Cavaliers are talking with teams about a potential trade to acquire a second-round pick.
All of that being said, the selection of Tyson is a nice step in the right direction. Cleveland has made one quality addition to the roster and it'll be interesting to see what else the team is able to do to build around Mitchell.
Tyson may not scream "superstar" right now, but he has the talent and potential to develop into a quality role player early on in his career.