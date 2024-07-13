Cavaliers Send Isaac Okoro To Nets In Intriguing Trade Proposal
The Cleveland Cavaliers have yet to make a move in free agency or pull off a trade that improves their roster from last season.
Yes, they’ve signed Donovan Mitchell to a contract extension and they appear to be close to one with Evan Mobley, but the front office still needs to make upgrades to the supporting cast to make them an NBA Finals contender.
NBA analyst Jake Weinbach outlined a potential trade the Cavaliers could make with the Brooklyn Nets, which sure feels like a win-win for both sides. He proposed that the Cavs send Isaac Okoro (via a sign-and-trade) and multiple second-round picks in exchange for Dorian Finney-Smith.
Per Weinbach, “As the Nets enter a rebuild, there’s a high chance that Brooklyn deals Finney-Smith to the highest bidder this offseason.”
Starting with the Cavs, they get a proven three-and-D wing to add to their rotation. Finney-Smith averaged 8.5 points while shooting 35 percent from behind the arc last season. He also posted a defensive rating of 117, as DFS continues to show he’s one of the best perimeter defenders in the league.
The Nets could have interest in Okoro, given that he’s still only 23 years old and would fit with the timeline of their rebuild. Brooklyn would also get more draft capital, which is always important for a team looking toward the future.
Based on Weinbach's post, it certainly sounds like the Cavs have an interest in Okoro. If this trade were to go down, I think it would be a win-win for both sides, given what each organization’s aspirations are next season.