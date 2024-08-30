Cleveland Cavaliers Should Consider Pursuing This Trade with Raptors
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been very quiet throughout the course of the NBA offseason. Most of their moves have been internal contract extensions.
Of course, those extensions were given out to star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, rising potential star forward Evan Mobley, and key role player and center Jarrett Allen.
While it was important to get all three of those deals done, the Cavaliers could use more. They haven't added any talent to their core from last season.
At this point in the offseason, the trade market is the only real way to pick up an impact player. One name to keep an eye on could be Toronto Raptors' veteran wing Bruce Brown.
Brown was a key part of the Denver Nuggets' championship run a couple of years back. He is known for being an aggressive defender and a decent complimentary piece on the offensive end of the court. That skill-set would fit well with Cleveland's needs.
Adding an elite perimeter defender would be a very wise move. With teams like the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference, teams simply cannot have enough defense.
During the 2023-24 NBA season split between the Indiana Pacers and Raptors, Brown ended up averaging 10.8 points per game to go along with 4.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He shot 47.8 percent from the floor and connected on 32.3 percent of his three-point attempts.
Those numbers would look very good either in the starting lineup or coming off of the bench for the Cavaliers.
What could a potential trade between Cleveland and Toronto look like? Let's take a look at a possible offer that could be made.
Cleveland Cavaliers Receive: Bruce Brown, 2025 Second-Round Pick via Portland
Toronto Raptors Receive: Caris LeVert, Dean Wade
Brown would be an upgrade from a fit perspective over LeVert. They would lose a little bit of scoring talent, but the defensive addition would more than make up for it.
Losing Wade would eliminate some depth for the Cavaliers. However, they could easily sign a piece to replace him. Adding a second-round pick would give them future assets to use in another move or to add a young piece on a cheap contract.
This is purely speculation, but it's a move that could make sense for Cleveland. Brown's game would fill some needs for the Cavaliers. At the very least, it's an idea to switch something up.