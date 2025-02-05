Cavaliers Should Pursue Recently Waived Bulls Forward
If the Cleveland Cavaliers are going to make any moves before the trade deadline, they should seriously consider adding another true wing to add to their forward depth.
However, following a recent move by the Chicago Bulls, the Cavaliers may not have to give up anything of value to add the type of player they desperately need.
Chicago recently waived veteran Torrey Craig, as the Bulls committed to a youth movement and length rebuild.
Some writers have already labeled the Cavaliers as a team that should consider trading for Craig, so if he clears waivers and reachers the buyout market, Cleveland should be even more intrigued to add him for their playoff run.
Although Craig has only played nine games this season, he has connected on 48 percent of his shots and 43 percent of his threes in that small sample size. The 34-year-old has been one of the most consistent players in the NBA over the past few seasons.
Plus, Craig has plenty of playoff experience, which could be invaluable for a team contending for the Finals this season.
The Cavaliers could use another veteran forward who can slide into the rotation when needed, especially with Dean Wade and Isaac Okoro's continued injuries.
If Craig is an available free agent after all of the chaos of the NBA trade deadline is over, there's no reason the Cavaliers shouldn't at least have some level of interest in signing him for the rest of the season.