Cleveland Cavaliers Sign First-Round Draft Pick Jaylon Tyson
The Cleveland Cavaliers have officially signed first-round draft pick Jaylon Tyson, the team has announced.
The Cavaliers selected Tyson with the 20th overall pick of the NBA Draft last week.
Tyson, who played his collegiate basketball at the University of California, is coming off of a 2023-24 campaign in which he averaged 19.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.2 steals over 34.3 minutes per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the floor, 36 percent from three-point range and 79.6 percent from the free-throw line.
The 6-foot-7 wing actually began his NCAA career at the University of Texas and transferred to Texas Tech after one year. Still not satisfied, Tyson made the move to California in 2023 and ended up flourishing in his lone season with the Golden Bears.
Known for his defensive prowess, Tyson has already set massive goals for himself entering his rookie year, saying that he immediately wants to become an All-Defensive player while also stating that he wants to win a championship right off the bat.
Cleveland certainly needs a strong defensive wing on its roster, so it stands to reason that Tyson could see considerable playing time in his debut campaign.
As far as winning a championship? That will surely depend more on Donovan Mitchell and the rest of the Cavs' core players. At least in Tyson's first year.
Perhaps the 21-year-old can eventually become an integral part of a Cavaliers squad that ultimately does win a title sometime down the line.
For now, Tyson should just settle for making a noticeable impact in Year 1.