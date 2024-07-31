Cleveland Cavaliers Sign Jarrett Allen to Massive Three-Year Extension
The Cleveland Cavaliers have not been very busy adding outside talent during the NBA offseason. However, they have been extremely busy when it comes to securing their own talent from within.
Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley both received maximum contract extensions already. Now, the Cavaliers have made another big-time move.
According to a report from ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Cleveland has signed center Jarrett Allen to a massive three-year, $91 million contract extension.
Clearly, this will put to bed all of the trade rumors that have surrounded Allen throughout the offseason.
Allen has become a key part of the Cavaliers' core. He has anchored the defense, been an elite rebounder, and has improved as a scorer as well.
During the 2023-24 NBA season, Allen ended up playing in 77 games. He averaged 16.5 points per game to go along with 10.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.1 blocks. In addition to those averages, he shot 63.4 percent from the floor overall.
At 26 years old, Allen is in the middle of his prime. Moving on from him would not have been a wise decision, even if the deal had brought a player like Brandon Ingram to Cleveland.
Now, the Cavaliers will move forward with their main core locked in. They could still use some work around the edges of their roster to add talent around Mitchell, Mobley, Allen, and Darius Garland. But, fans should be happy with what the front office has been able to do so far.
Expect to see Cleveland remain active in the market. They could try to bring in another player or two. Even if they don't, they will still be a potential contender in the Eastern Conference.