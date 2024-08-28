Cavaliers Sign Intriguing Australian Guard To Two-Way Deal, Per Report
The Cleveland Cavaliers' roster is beginning to come together, and training camps are quickly approaching. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Wine and Gold are signing Australian guard Luke Travers to a two-way deal for the upcoming 2024-25 NBA season.
Travers may be playing his first professional season in the United States with the Cavaliers, but he's far from an unfamiliar face to the team and organization. Cleveland initially drafted him in the second round of the 2022 NBA draft (56th overall pick) but has played overseas since then.
Travers played the last five seasons of professional basketball as a member of the NBL (National Basketball Association) in Australia. Last year, he played for Melbourne United and averaged 12.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists while shooting 51 percent from the floor and 32 percent from behind the arc.
Cleveland got a good look at what Travers has to offer over the last two offseasons as the guard has played with the Cavaliers' Summer League team.
Travers played in four Summer League games just a few weeks back and averaged 8.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game while shooting 48 percent from the field.
This news is not shocking for fans who have paid close attention to Travers' career. Just three weeks ago, Melbourne United released Travers from his contract so that he could pursue NBA opportunities.
Travers revealed back in June that he still had high aspirations of being a solid role player on an NBA team. Joining the Cavaliers on a two-way deal is his first step in making that dream a reality.