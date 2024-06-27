Cleveland Cavaliers Sign NC State Center DJ Burns
The Cleveland Cavaliers did not end up trading back into the 2024 NBA Draft. Even with the rumors swirling that they were looking to get into the second round, the team chose not to do so.
However, the Cavaliers did make a move quickly following the conclusion of the second round.
According to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic, Cleveland has signed NC State star center and March Madness standout DJ Burns.
Burns became a national sensation during the NCAA Tournament. Due to his size and impressive skill-set, he went viral around the nation.
During the 2023-24 college basketball season with the Wolfpack, Burns ended up averaging 12.9 points per game to go along with 4.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists. He shot 53.1 percent from the field overall and knocked down 68 percent of his free throws.
Standing in at 6-foot-9 and 275 pounds, Burns is an intimidating physical presence. Despite his size, he has a very soft touch to his game.
While he will be able to use his size to move opponents and overwhelm them, his touch around the rim is phenomenal. He can also step back and shoot the mid-range jumper.
It will be interesting to see what the future has in store for Burns. The Cavaliers are clearly fans of what he brings to the court.
He's not guaranteed a roster spot, but his skill-set and potential were too intriguing for Cleveland to pass up. If he can make the team, it will be an amazing story and Cavaliers fans will love watching him.