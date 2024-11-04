Cavaliers Star Tied Franchise Record After Earning Another NBA Award
The Cleveland Cavaliers couldn't have dreamed of a better start than how they've played through the season's two weeks.
The Wine and Gold are the only remaining undefeated team in the Eastern Conference at 7-0, and a lot of this has to do with their superstar shooting guard Donovan Mitchell picking up right where he left off last season.
Mitchell's incredible play this early in the season is catching the eyes of the national stage, and it was announced on Monday afternoon that the Cavs guard won NBA Player of the Week for Week 2 (games played Monday, October 28, through Sunday, November 3).
This is Mitchell's seventh time winning Player of the Week during the entirety of his NBA career.
It's the fourth time he's won it in a Cavaliers uniform, which ties Cleveland all-time great Kyrie Irving for the second-most Player of the Week awards in franchise history. LeBron James has a healthy lead in first place with 42 Player of the Week awards.
Spida was incredible in this recent stretch, averaging 25.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 4.3 assists while shooting 50 percent from the floor and 42 percent from behind the arc.
This also included an incredible game-winning shot, which capped off a double-digit comeback victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on the road.
Cleveland was expected to be a top team in the East this season, but their hot start sends a message to the rest of the NBA that this team looks like it's finally ready to contend for the Finals. This is in large part thanks to Mitchell's all-NBA level of play.