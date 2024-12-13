Cleveland Cavaliers Star Forward Entering MVP Conversation
The Cleveland Cavaliers have the best record in the NBA, and as long as they hold the title, they should have a player in the MVP conversation.
Who actually deserves that recognition, which is another topic of discussion.
NBA.com's MVP Ladder has favored superstar shooting guard Donovan Mitchell.
However, Bleacher Report took a different round in their latest MVP Leaderboard. Dan Favale of B/R recently updated his MVP rankings and placed Evan Mobly at No. 9 on the list.
Here's what he had to say about Mobley's impact, especially over the last few weeks.
"Mobley does the best job blending elite value at both ends of the floor, a somewhat unconventional case to which I'm drawn. His defense remains 11-out-of-10. He is a harrowing presence as a rim protector, helper, perimeter checker—you name it."
"Offensive improvement seals the deal. The 23-year-old is doing a much better job getting downhill off dead stops as well as handling and delivering physicality."
Mobley isn't a flashy player and doesn't get recognition for being one of too many viral players. However, the stats support Favale's claim that he should at least be in MVP conversation, considering Mobley's impact when he's on the floor and the Cavalier's struggle when he's off it.
Typically, the MVP award goes to the player who averages the highest points per game on the team with the best record.
Even with all of the value Mobley provides on the defensive end of the floor and his playmaking, it'll be hard to convince voters and the media he can be the MVP if he doesn't up his offensive output.