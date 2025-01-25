Cavaliers Star Forward Set To Return From Injury vs. Houston Rockets
The last time the Cleveland Cavaliers matched up with the Houston Rockets was just a few nights ago.
Several key rotation players were injured in the Wine and Gold's loss, and the Cavaliers will face a similar story on Saturday.
Evan Mobley - Available
Evan Mobley was questionable leading up to Saturday night's game, which is an upgrade, considering he was ruled out well before each of the team's last three games.
The star forward will be going it a go and is available against the Rockets.
Caris LeVert - Out
Caris LeVert is another member of the Cavaliers roster who has missed the last week of the game. He was questionable leading up to Saturday night's matchup with wrist soreness and remains out against the Rockets with this injury.
Isaac Okoro - Out
Isaac Okoro's status remains the same. He's still out with a shoulder injury, which caused him to miss time at the start of the new year.
Cleveland desperately needs Okoro back in their rotation. The Wine and Gold have been struggling with their defense lately, and Ice has been a key contributor to that success.
Dean Wade - Out
Speaking of key defensive contributors who will remain sidelined against the Houston Rockets, Dean Wade will also be out with a knee injury.
Wade initially suffered the injury during Friday night's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. He banged knees with Tyrese Maxey in the second half and never returned once subbing out of the game.
Kenny Atkinson didn't provide much new information ahead of Saturday's game, but the team hopes it's a day-to-day injury.