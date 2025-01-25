Cavs Insider

Cavaliers Star Forward Set To Return From Injury vs. Houston Rockets

The Cleveland Cavaliers will still be without multiple key defensive players in their rematch against the Houston Rockets.

Tommy Wild

Mar 1, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) dribbles in the first half against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Mar 1, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) dribbles in the first half against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
In this story:

The last time the Cleveland Cavaliers matched up with the Houston Rockets was just a few nights ago.

Several key rotation players were injured in the Wine and Gold's loss, and the Cavaliers will face a similar story on Saturday.

Evan Mobley - Available

Evan Mobley was questionable leading up to Saturday night's game, which is an upgrade, considering he was ruled out well before each of the team's last three games.

The star forward will be going it a go and is available against the Rockets.

Caris LeVert - Out

Caris LeVert is another member of the Cavaliers roster who has missed the last week of the game. He was questionable leading up to Saturday night's matchup with wrist soreness and remains out against the Rockets with this injury.

Caris LeVert dribbles the ball
Jan 5, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert (3) brings the ball up court in the third quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images

Isaac Okoro - Out

Isaac Okoro's status remains the same. He's still out with a shoulder injury, which caused him to miss time at the start of the new year.

Cleveland desperately needs Okoro back in their rotation. The Wine and Gold have been struggling with their defense lately, and Ice has been a key contributor to that success.

Dean Wade - Out

Speaking of key defensive contributors who will remain sidelined against the Houston Rockets, Dean Wade will also be out with a knee injury.

Wade initially suffered the injury during Friday night's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. He banged knees with Tyrese Maxey in the second half and never returned once subbing out of the game.

Kenny Atkinson didn't provide much new information ahead of Saturday's game, but the team hopes it's a day-to-day injury.

Published
Tommy Wild
TOMMY WILD

Home/News