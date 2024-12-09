Cleveland Cavaliers Star Forward Exits Game With Ankle Injury
The Cleveland Cavaliers have the best record in the entire NBA. However, even the Wine and Gold can't seem to escape the injury bug, as multiple key members of their roster remain sidelined with injuries.
That list grew on Sunday evening as Evan Mobley exited Cleveland's game against the Miami Heat with an apparent ankle injury.
Mobley went up for a rebound in the second quarter but landed directly on Kevin Love's foot. Mobley's ankle visibly rolled, and the forward immediately started limping up and down the floor.
Initially, he did not sub out and finished out the second quarter. But when the Cavaliers took the court for the second half, Mobley was nowhere to be found and was officially ruled out by the team.
Mobley finished with just four points and three rebounds before exiting the game.
This injury could not come at a worse time for Mobley or the Cavaliers. He was finally starting to show incredible confidence and promise with his outside shot, elevating the entire team's game.
Just one day before, he posted a career-high 41 points against the Charlotte Hornets and knocked down six of the eight three-pointers he attempted.
After Sunday's game against the Heat, the Cavaliers are off for four days before playing another game. That will come against the Washington Wizards on Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Hopefully, this time off will help Mobley heal up, and the injury won't sideline him for too long. This Cavaliers team is undeniably better on both offense and defense when Mobley is on the floor.