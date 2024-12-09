Cavs Insider

Cleveland Cavaliers Star Forward Exits Game With Ankle Injury

Evan Mobley left the Cleveland Cavaliers-Miami Heat game with an apparent ankle injury.

Tommy Wild

Nov 29, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) dribbles the ball in the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images
Nov 29, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) dribbles the ball in the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images / Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cleveland Cavaliers have the best record in the entire NBA. However, even the Wine and Gold can't seem to escape the injury bug, as multiple key members of their roster remain sidelined with injuries.

That list grew on Sunday evening as Evan Mobley exited Cleveland's game against the Miami Heat with an apparent ankle injury.

Mobley went up for a rebound in the second quarter but landed directly on Kevin Love's foot. Mobley's ankle visibly rolled, and the forward immediately started limping up and down the floor.

Initially, he did not sub out and finished out the second quarter. But when the Cavaliers took the court for the second half, Mobley was nowhere to be found and was officially ruled out by the team.

Mobley finished with just four points and three rebounds before exiting the game.

This injury could not come at a worse time for Mobley or the Cavaliers. He was finally starting to show incredible confidence and promise with his outside shot, elevating the entire team's game.

Just one day before, he posted a career-high 41 points against the Charlotte Hornets and knocked down six of the eight three-pointers he attempted.

Evan Mobley connects on a three pointer
Dec 7, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) celebrates a three point basket against the Charlotte Hornets during the fourth quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

After Sunday's game against the Heat, the Cavaliers are off for four days before playing another game. That will come against the Washington Wizards on Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Hopefully, this time off will help Mobley heal up, and the injury won't sideline him for too long. This Cavaliers team is undeniably better on both offense and defense when Mobley is on the floor.

Published
Tommy Wild
TOMMY WILD

Home/News