Cavaliers Star Forward Final Injury Status vs. Phoenix Suns
The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to get back on a winning streak after the Oklahoma City Thunder ended their previous one in dominant fashion.
Cleveland will welcome the Phoenix Suns to Rocket Mortagee FieldHouse on Monday afternoon, but the Cavaliers will be without two of their key players for a second straight game.
Evan Mobley - OUT
Evan Mobley will miss his second straight game for the Cavaliers as he continues to work through a right calf strain.
This was the same injury that kept the star forward sidelined against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night.
Cleveland overcame this injury because veteran Georges Niang stepped up and helped on both sides of the ball. The Wine and Gold will need a similar effort from Niang against the Suns if they hope to get back on a winning streak.
Isaac Okoro - OUT
Isaac Okoro will also miss his second straight game as he continues to work through an AC joint sprain.
As 2024 ended, Okoro missed a month with a shoulder injury. He returned a week and a half ago but hasn't looked the same player since.
Okoro has struggled to connect on his outside shot, and the defense has not been what fans have grown accustomed to in the games since his initial return.
The Cavaliers need Okoro to be a reliable three-and-D player, and this injury has clearly affected his ability to do both.
The best thing for Okoro and this team is for him to get 100 percent healthy before making another return to the floor.