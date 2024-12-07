Cavaliers Star Forward Sets Career-High In Scoring Eruption
We're witnessing Evan Mobley evolve before our eyes as the Cleveland Cavaliers forward is unlocking a new part of his game. He showed this on Saturday afternoon during the Wine and Gold's matchup against the Charlotte Hornets.
Ever since Mobley was drafted third overall in the 2021 NBA Draft, the question was whether he could develop an outside shot. He's shown flashes of it in his first three seasons, but it's finally all coming together.
Mobley scored 23 points while shooting 90 percent (9-for-10) from the floor in the first quarter of Cleveland's matchup against the Hornets on Saturday afternoon. In this dominant performance, he single-handedly outscored Charlotte's offense.
What stuck out the most about this scoring outburst was the five three-pointers Mobley attempted and connected on. This shooting display set a new career-high in a single game for the forward, and he did it in just one quarter.
Mobley's 23 points are also the most he's ever scored in any quarter of a game. It's also third in franchise history behind LeBron James (24 points) and Kevin Love (34) for the most points scored in an opening quarter.
Mobley doesn't need to be a player who's shooting ten three-pointers a game for the Cavaliers. He's only attempting 2.1 a game this season.
However, Mobley's outside shot is starting to earn the respect of the opposing team's defenses.
It will have to be in the opponent's game plan moving forward, and this shooting display against the Hornets is a perfect example of that.